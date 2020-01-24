appointment time: 01-25-2020, 20:30 EDT / 01:30 GMT

The team with the best record in

the West, the Los Angeles Lakers (36-9), who saw their top scorer and rebound

Anthony Davis returns to the lineup and has only lost once in the last four games.

visit a playoff contender from the east, the Philadelphia 76ers (29-17),

who want to recover after their last defeat.

Philadelphia 76ers have a 29-17 record

(19-23-4 against the spread) and sit in 6th place in the

Eastern conference. In their last game, they saw a winning streak of four games

If you lose 95-107 points against the Raptors on the road, that’s no problem

exceed the chances of winning. Joel Embiid leads the team in both the 23.4 ppg and the valuation

In the rebound at 12.3 per game, however, he fails with an injury. Tobias Harris follows him

with 19.3 ppg and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Lakers have a 36-9 record (24-20-1 against

the spread) and sit on top of the western conference. You won three

of their last four games and in their last game they won on the street against

the nets with a score of 128-113 that outweigh the chances of winning. Anthony Davis leads the team

both in the rating with 26.3 ppg and in the rebound with 9.1 per game. Lebron James

This is followed by 25.1 ppg, 7.6 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game.

Sixers won both matches against the Lakers

last season (23 points at home and 16 points on the way). Sixers are 20-2 at

At home while the Lakers 20-4 are on the move. Lakers are better offensive

with 114 ppg on Sixers’ 108.4, while Sixers does better defensively

105.1 ppg according to Lakers ’106.2. Lakers have better percentages in both field goals

(48.4% to 46.6%) and in 3-pointers (36.3% to 35.4%). On the other hand, Sixers

are better made in templates (26.4 to 25.9), while both teams are very close to each other

rebounding (46 to 45.7) and committed sales (14.6 to 14.8). Sixers

was one of the best home teams in the league but will be missing

so expect the visiting Lakers to get away with the road victory

in a way.

