appointment time: 01-25-2020, 20:30 EDT / 01:30 GMT
The team with the best record in
the West, the Los Angeles Lakers (36-9), who saw their top scorer and rebound
Anthony Davis returns to the lineup and has only lost once in the last four games.
visit a playoff contender from the east, the Philadelphia 76ers (29-17),
who want to recover after their last defeat.
Philadelphia 76ers have a 29-17 record
(19-23-4 against the spread) and sit in 6th place in the
Eastern conference. In their last game, they saw a winning streak of four games
If you lose 95-107 points against the Raptors on the road, that’s no problem
exceed the chances of winning. Joel Embiid leads the team in both the 23.4 ppg and the valuation
In the rebound at 12.3 per game, however, he fails with an injury. Tobias Harris follows him
with 19.3 ppg and 6.7 rebounds per game.
Los Angeles Lakers have a 36-9 record (24-20-1 against
the spread) and sit on top of the western conference. You won three
of their last four games and in their last game they won on the street against
the nets with a score of 128-113 that outweigh the chances of winning. Anthony Davis leads the team
both in the rating with 26.3 ppg and in the rebound with 9.1 per game. Lebron James
This is followed by 25.1 ppg, 7.6 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game.
Sixers won both matches against the Lakers
last season (23 points at home and 16 points on the way). Sixers are 20-2 at
At home while the Lakers 20-4 are on the move. Lakers are better offensive
with 114 ppg on Sixers’ 108.4, while Sixers does better defensively
105.1 ppg according to Lakers ’106.2. Lakers have better percentages in both field goals
(48.4% to 46.6%) and in 3-pointers (36.3% to 35.4%). On the other hand, Sixers
are better made in templates (26.4 to 25.9), while both teams are very close to each other
rebounding (46 to 45.7) and committed sales (14.6 to 14.8). Sixers
was one of the best home teams in the league but will be missing
so expect the visiting Lakers to get away with the road victory
in a way.
Lakers
against 76ers prediction: Los Angeles Lakers TBA (-TBA)