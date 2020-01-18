appointment time: 01-18-2020, 20:30 EDT / 01:30 GMT
distribution: Houston Rockets -1.5 total:
+230.5
Two strong favorites for this season’s NBA
The championship collides tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, when the
Fifth of the West Rockets (26-14), hosted the team with the best record
Currently in the conference are the LA Lakers (33-8). Both teams are eliminated
Defeats in their previous games and are looking forward to getting back on their feet today.
Houston Rockets have a 26-14 record (19-21
against the spread) and sit on the 5th place of the West.
They have lost three of their last four games and they lost in their last game
at home against the blazers with a score of 107-117 without exceeding the odds. she
are led by James Harden with a best performance of 37.2 ppg (plus 6.2)
Rebounds and a team’s best 7.5 assists per game. Russell follows him
Westbrook with 24.8 ppg, 7.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Los Angeles Lakers have a 33-8 record (22-18-1 against the
spread) and sit in the
first place in the west. In their last game they saw one
Nine-game winning streak: home loss to Magic
with a 118-119 score that does not exceed the chances. They will be ranked by Anthony
Davis with 27.1 ppg and 9.4 rebounds per game, but he’s questionable
for this game. LeBron James follows with 25.4 ppg, 7.7 rebounds and a
League best 10.9 templates per game.
In their four encounters last season both
The teams won 2-2, with each team winning twice at home (Rockets won both
Play for an average of 9.5 points). Missiles are 14-5 at home while the Lakers
are 17-3 on the way. Missiles are better offensive and score 118.7 ppg at Lakers.
114, while Lakers are more defensive and allow 105.4 ppg on Rockets’ 114. Lakers
Better percentages for both field targets (48.6% to 45.3%) and three-point (36.2%)
up to 34.9%). On the other hand, missiles bounce better (47.4 to 45.8),
while Lakers make better templates (26.1 to 21.6) and commit both teams
Almost the same number of sales per game (14.3 to 15.9). This is a matchup
purely dependent on Anthony Davis’ status. With him in the lineup are the Lakers
win the favorite for the road, but when he sits, choose the missile.
Lakers
vs Rockets prediction: Houston Rockets -1.5 (-111)