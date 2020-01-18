appointment time: 01-18-2020, 20:30 EDT / 01:30 GMT

distribution: Houston Rockets -1.5 total:

+230.5

Two strong favorites for this season’s NBA

The championship collides tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, when the

Fifth of the West Rockets (26-14), hosted the team with the best record

Currently in the conference are the LA Lakers (33-8). Both teams are eliminated

Defeats in their previous games and are looking forward to getting back on their feet today.

Houston Rockets have a 26-14 record (19-21

against the spread) and sit on the 5th place of the West.

They have lost three of their last four games and they lost in their last game

at home against the blazers with a score of 107-117 without exceeding the odds. she

are led by James Harden with a best performance of 37.2 ppg (plus 6.2)

Rebounds and a team’s best 7.5 assists per game. Russell follows him

Westbrook with 24.8 ppg, 7.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Lakers have a 33-8 record (22-18-1 against the

spread) and sit in the

first place in the west. In their last game they saw one

Nine-game winning streak: home loss to Magic

with a 118-119 score that does not exceed the chances. They will be ranked by Anthony

Davis with 27.1 ppg and 9.4 rebounds per game, but he’s questionable

for this game. LeBron James follows with 25.4 ppg, 7.7 rebounds and a

League best 10.9 templates per game.

In their four encounters last season both

The teams won 2-2, with each team winning twice at home (Rockets won both

Play for an average of 9.5 points). Missiles are 14-5 at home while the Lakers

are 17-3 on the way. Missiles are better offensive and score 118.7 ppg at Lakers.

114, while Lakers are more defensive and allow 105.4 ppg on Rockets’ 114. Lakers

Better percentages for both field targets (48.6% to 45.3%) and three-point (36.2%)

up to 34.9%). On the other hand, missiles bounce better (47.4 to 45.8),

while Lakers make better templates (26.1 to 21.6) and commit both teams

Almost the same number of sales per game (14.3 to 15.9). This is a matchup

purely dependent on Anthony Davis’ status. With him in the lineup are the Lakers

win the favorite for the road, but when he sits, choose the missile.

Lakers

vs Rockets prediction: Houston Rockets -1.5 (-111)