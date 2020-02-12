LA Lakers Vs Denver Nuggets preview prediction and betting tips

appointment time: 02-12-2020, 22:00 EDT / 03:00 GMT
distribution: Denver Nuggets +1.5 total:
+219.5
The two best teams in the west
collide in this high profile duel when the second Denver Nuggets (38-16),
The first Los Angeles Lakers (40-12) will be the hosts as both teams arrive
This game was hot after winning their last four or two games.
The nuggets have a 38-16 record and sit
second in the west. They have won six of their last seven games
and in their last game they won at home against the Spurs with 127-120 points.
Nikola Jokic leads the team in the rating with 20.6 ppg, in the rebound with 10.2
and made in templates at 6.9 per game. Jamal Murray follows with 18.6 ppg, 4th
Rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
The Lakers have a 40-12 record and are
sit up on the west. They have won four of their last five games and in
In their last game, they won at home against the Suns with 125-100 points. Anthony
Davis leads the team with 26.5 ppg and 9.2 in the rebound
per game. He is He is LeBron James
This is followed by 24.8 ppg, 7.7 rebounds and 10.7 assists per league
Game.
In their previous two sessions
Each team won the season once on the road (Nuggets with 24 points and Lakers with 9). nuggets
are 21-6 at home while the Lakers 22-5 are out. Lakers are better
Offensive, nuggets achieved a value of 110.3 with 114.6 ppg, while nuggets are better
defensive, leaving Lakers’ 107.2 106.4 ppg. Lakers have better percentages
both in field goals (48.8% to 46.4%) and in 3-pointers (36.3% to 35.5%). On the
On the other hand, nuggets are better engaged in sales (13.3 to 15.2), while Lakers
are better in rebound (46.2 to 44.9) and both teams are very close
Templates made (26.4 to 26.3). The nuggets are almost full and strong again
have been playing better lately, so expect them to win at home in one way or another
This evening.
Lakers
against Nuggets prediction: Denver Nuggets +1.5 (-112)