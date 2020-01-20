appointment time: 01-20-2020, 19:30 EDT / 00:30 GMT
distribution: Boston Celtics +1 total:
+222
This brings us back in this classic rivalry
in the 80s era of the NBA, the fourth best in the East Boston Celtics (27-14),
in search of the end of their current losing streak, the best are visiting the west
Los Angeles Lakers (34-8), on the other hand, have lost glowingly
only once in their last eleven games.
Boston Celtics has a record 27-14 (23-16-2
against the spread) and sit on the 4th place of the east. she
They have lost three times in a row and lost in their last game at home
the Suns with 119-123 points without exceeding the chances of winning. They will be ranked in the
Kemba Walker with 22.1 ppg, 4 rebounds and a team high of 4.9 assists per
Game. He is followed by Jayson Tatum with 21.3 ppg and 7 rebounds per game.
Los Angeles Lakers have a 34-8 record (24-18-1 against
the spread) and sit up on the west. You won 10 of them
The last 11 games and in their last game they won on the street against the rockets
with a score of 124-115 that exceeds the chances of winning. They will be ranked by Anthony
Davis with 27.1 ppg and 9.4 rebounds per game, but is eliminated
with an injury. He is followed by LeBron James with 25.5 ppg, 7.7 rebounds and leads
the NBA made in templates at 10.9 per game.
In their two matches last season, every team has
won once on the street (Celtics with 13 points and Lakers with one). Celts are 16-5
at home while the Lakers 18-3 are on the move. Lakers are better offensive
with 114.2 ppg on Celtics 111.7, while both teams have identical defenses,
Allow 105.9 ppg each. Lakers have better percentages in both field targets (48.6%
up to 45.7%) and in 3-pointers (36.1% to 35.2%). Both teams are very close
recovers (45.8 to 45.6), while Celtics records fewer sales (13.7 to 14.9)
and Lakers are better made in templates (26.1 to 23.1). Lakers have proven to be very tough
even without Davis and expect them to get away with the street victory in Boston today.
Lakers
vs Celtics prediction: Los Angeles Lakers -1 (-110)