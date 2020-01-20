appointment time: 01-20-2020, 19:30 EDT / 00:30 GMT

distribution: Boston Celtics +1 total:

+222

This brings us back in this classic rivalry

in the 80s era of the NBA, the fourth best in the East Boston Celtics (27-14),

in search of the end of their current losing streak, the best are visiting the west

Los Angeles Lakers (34-8), on the other hand, have lost glowingly

only once in their last eleven games.

Boston Celtics has a record 27-14 (23-16-2

against the spread) and sit on the 4th place of the east. she

They have lost three times in a row and lost in their last game at home

the Suns with 119-123 points without exceeding the chances of winning. They will be ranked in the

Kemba Walker with 22.1 ppg, 4 rebounds and a team high of 4.9 assists per

Game. He is followed by Jayson Tatum with 21.3 ppg and 7 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Lakers have a 34-8 record (24-18-1 against

the spread) and sit up on the west. You won 10 of them

The last 11 games and in their last game they won on the street against the rockets

with a score of 124-115 that exceeds the chances of winning. They will be ranked by Anthony

Davis with 27.1 ppg and 9.4 rebounds per game, but is eliminated

with an injury. He is followed by LeBron James with 25.5 ppg, 7.7 rebounds and leads

the NBA made in templates at 10.9 per game.

In their two matches last season, every team has

won once on the street (Celtics with 13 points and Lakers with one). Celts are 16-5

at home while the Lakers 18-3 are on the move. Lakers are better offensive

with 114.2 ppg on Celtics 111.7, while both teams have identical defenses,

Allow 105.9 ppg each. Lakers have better percentages in both field targets (48.6%

up to 45.7%) and in 3-pointers (36.1% to 35.2%). Both teams are very close

recovers (45.8 to 45.6), while Celtics records fewer sales (13.7 to 14.9)

and Lakers are better made in templates (26.1 to 23.1). Lakers have proven to be very tough

even without Davis and expect them to get away with the street victory in Boston today.

Lakers

vs Celtics prediction: Los Angeles Lakers -1 (-110)