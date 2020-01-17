Photo: sky sports

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is rated as questionable for Saturday’s Houston Rockets clash on Jan. 18.

Davis is dealing with a Gluteus Maximus bruise and did not train with the rest of the team on Friday (January 17th). Davis could miss his fifth game in a row because he hasn’t fully recovered yet.

The all-star striker averaged 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks this season, while the Lakers led the West with a 33-8 record.

