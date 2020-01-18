Photo: YouTube

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said he was very concerned about the injury to the team’s superstar, Anthony Davis.

Davis missed the last four Lakers games due to a Gluteus Maximus bruise and is considered questionable for today’s game against the Houston Rockets.

“On a 1-10 (scale)? Twenty? Thirty? Fourty? One hundred? Two hundred? I am very concerned, but I also have the attitude to be very wise and patient and intelligent about injuring a very important player that we will not throw back.

We will be conservative and make sure that he is right before inviting him back to play as we would with all of our players, but especially with someone of his caliber. Vogel told reporters from Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Davis averaged 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks per game this season, while the Lakers dominated the west coast 33-8.