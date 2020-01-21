appointment time: 21.01.2020, 20:30 EDT / 01:30 GMT

distribution: Dallas Mavericks -1 total:

+229.5

Two of the six best teams currently in the

West meets in the only game after Martin Luther King

The sixth Dallas Mavericks host the third Los Angeles Clippers. Have dallas

has won 4 times in a row while LA has lost only once in their last 6 games and both teams want to

continue the winning path.

The Mavs are 27-15 years old this season and sit

in sixth place at the Western Conference. They have won their last 4 games

and in their last encounter they won at home against Portland, 120-112.

Luka Doncic leads the team with 28.9 ppg, which is the fourth best

in the league. He leads the team in both rebounding 9.7 and assists

made at 9 per game, which is third best in the NBA. Kristaps Porzingis

Adds 17.3 ppg and 9.4 rebounds per game, but he has an injury.

LA are 30-13 so far this season and current

sit in 3rd place at the Western Conference. They are 5-1 in

The last 6 games and in their last matchup they won against New

Orleans en route, 133-130. Kawhi Leonard leads the team both in the classification

26.9 ppg and rebound at 7.3 per game. He also adds 5.1 assists while Paul

George follows with 23.5 ppg, 6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, but injured himself

and not available.

LA won on the road with 15 points in the

previous matchup between these two teams. Dallas has a home record of 13-10,

while LA has an 11-9 road record. Both teams are very offensive (116.7

and 116.2 ppg), defensive (109.4 and 109.6 ppg), in the target percentage field (46.6%

to 46.3%), recovered (45.8 to 45.6) and presented (24.2 to 23.6). Are Dallas

better to commit in 3-point percentage (36.1% to 35.2%) and also less sales

per game (12.9 to 15.5). Both teams miss their second best goal scorers (Porzingis,

George), but Dallas was above average at home this season (13-10)

Expect guests to get away with the win in one way or another.

Shearers

against Maverick’s prediction: Los Angeles Clippers +1 (-110)