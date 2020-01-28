Photo: Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving returned to training two days after the death of his close friend and LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Irving missed the game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, January 26, a few hours after Bryant’s tragic death.

The Brooklyn Nets star, who was severely affected by his friend’s death, trained with the team on Tuesday and is likely to play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Kenny Atkinson said he did not want to speak for Kyrie Irving, but notes that Irving was “hugely affected” by Kobe Bryant’s death. Irving, who was close to Bryant, was practicing with the Nets today.

– Ian Begley (@IanBegley), January 28, 2020

Kyrie Irving is not listed in Brooklyn’s injury report for tomorrow’s Detroit game.

Kenny Atkinson said he would not “speak for Kyrie” and did not confirm whether or not he would play in today’s practice.

– Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH), January 28, 2020