Kyren Wilson achieves an excellent record against Judd Trump with World Grand Prix victory

Kyren Wilson rode past Judd Trump to the quarter finals of the World Grand Prix (Photo: Getty Images)

Kyren Wilson may have disrupted the chances of beating Judd Trump in the World Grand Prix on Thursday, but the victory should not be a surprise given his excellent record against the world champion.

The Warrior beat Juddernaut 4-3 in Cheltenham and booked a quarter-final spot against John Higgins on Friday.

Wilson takes his lead over Tump in their personal head-to-head to 7-4 with the tense win, the kind of winning record that few can boast against the number one in the world.

The 28-year-old played the performance down and described the record as “flattering” but was happy to get another notch in the win column.

“A flattering head-to-head for me about Judd, he’s a fantastic player and the one we’re all aiming for, so clearly happy that he can still win a win there,” Wilson said.

The rivalry on the table becomes all the more interesting by a clash of personalities, in which both men admitted in the past that they are far from being the best friends.

“It conflicts a bit with his personality and mine,” Trump said in 2018.

“People are looking for rivals for the future and I think we will probably be. I have never really had a problem with Kyren. I try to avoid confrontation. Occasionally you get personalities that clash and me and Kyren are complete opposites. “

Judd Trump could not find his best form against Wilson (Photo: Getty Images)

None of the men were at their best during the Thursday’s race at Cheltenham Racecourse that was full of scrappy frames and casual mistakes.

The decisive framework was an epic story, since both men rejected chances to cross the line before Wilson finally took one of the many chances, but he insisted it was a fun match.

“I really enjoyed it, it was just one of those games,” said the world number eight. “It’s just snooker for you. I sometimes thought it was quite funny, things like this could happen, we are under great pressure there.

“It’s just important to enjoy it and that’s what I did then, I didn’t let it bother me when things went against me.”

It has been a very quiet season for Wilson so far, with only one semi-final at the World Open and a disappointing early exit at the UK Championship in December.

However, he insists that he played well and is just on the wrong side of the fine margins of elite snooker.

“It has been there all season, it is really, really frustrating for me, as you have seen there, I am able to produce good snooker on the big stage,” Wilson continued.

“If Judd has been potting blue (in the last frame) for so long, I’ll be out and there will be another 4-3 loss, that’s how close it is.”

Wilson and Higgins are fighting for a place in the semi-final on Friday afternoon, with Neil Robertson and Joe Perry contesting the final quarter-final.

