Kylo Ren French Fries TIE Whisper Bucket lands in Disneyland

There are many ways to eat your snacks while walking through the streets of Batuu – also known as Galaxy’s Edge – but there are fewer ways than to dive into the cockpit of a TIE Whisper and eat your fries.

DLNews Take a closer look at this very cool container today, and although it doesn’t really fly, you might be able to dive into the dark side of the sauce … I mean Force.

This is not an ordinary TIE interceptor. It is actually Kylo Ren’s modified starfighter known as TIE Whisper, who was first used as a first-order TIE interceptor during the war against resistance. During the war, Ren used his TIE whisper to confront Rey in the desert world of Pasaana. You might remember that scene from The Rise of Skywalker in which Rey jumped over his ship and sliced ​​one of his wings, causing it to crash. Ren flew another TIE of the same model to Kef Bir, where he faced Rey again in a lightsaber duel. Rey finally defeated him, took the TIE and flew it to Ahch-To, where she burned it furiously … and now she is making a comeback. With fries.

The Kylo Ren TIE Interceptor bucket comes with fries or mud for $ 19.49, or a soft drink for $ 18.49 (excluding VAT). You can find him at Galactic Grill, but we cannot blame you if you take him over to Batuu.