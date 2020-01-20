Scroll to view more pictures

Of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kylie Jenner’s dating story is the most complex. Sure, sisters like Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian had darker NBA friends, but something about Kylie’s past relationship seems a lot more interesting. Perhaps it is because she is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenners and therefore speaks the most about her relationships. Of the sisters, Kylie probably posted most of her friends on Instagram. Hell, she even confirmed when she and Travis Scott split up in 2019 (more on that later) after the news got out.

But before we look at Kylie’s ~ celebrity ~ friends, let’s look back at the first BF we know: a man named Ramsey IV. According to Cosmopolitan, Kylie and Ramsey IV dated from 2008 to 2011 when she was just 12 years old was. The two were in middle school at the time and Ramsey IV even confirmed the relationship in his Instagram comments. (It was really a different time then.) “I love her (:”, he replied to a fan who asked if he and Kylie were together. It’s unclear how the relationship ended, but Ramsey IV is far from Kylies least known relationship: find out about the rest of your relationship history.

Cody Simpson (2011)

Before Cody’s relationship with Gigi Hadid and Miley Cyrus, he was with Kylie. The two, who were 14 years old, met at the premiere of Breaking Dawn: Part 1 in November 2011. At the premiere where Kylie and Kendall interviewed Cody, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics even joked about how the fans liked them brought together. “You are my rumor friend on Twitter,” Kylie said to Cody. “Nice to finally meet you.” Fast forward a few weeks later, and Us Weekly reported that the two actually became a couple. , “You are a couple!” Said a source from the magazine. “They are so cute together.”

However, the relationship didn’t last longer than a few months. In an interview about Hello Ross in 2014, Cody joked about how the two separated because his name didn’t start with the letter K. “The whole K-O-D-Y thing didn’t really work for me,” he said.

Jaden Smith (2013)

Kylie and her former best friend Jordyn Woods thank Jaden for their friendship. Jaden, who introduced Kylie and Jordyn, was scheduled to meet the CEO of Kylie Skin at DL in 2013. The two confirmed their relationship when Kylie took Jaden on her date for Kim Kardashian’s and Kanye West’s wedding. Kylie and Jaden were according to E! News. After their separation, the two friends stayed. There was also a drama with Jaden and Kylie’s friend Tyga at the time, who was jealous of the reality star’s friendship with Jaden when Kylie and Tyga said goodbye in 2015.

“Kylie and Jaden have been hanging around lately and that made Tyga suspicious. He thought something might be going on. So that was a problem, ”a source said to E! News at the time. “She has had a close relationship with Jaden since they were very young, but nothing romantic has happened to them since she was with Tyga. Jaden will always love Kylie and Kylie will always love Jaden. They grew up together and were the first loved ones of the others.

Lil Twist (2013)

Rappers Lil Twist and Kylie had a short-lived relationship in 2013. According to the TMZ, the two had a date just one week after Kylie and Jaden had visited the cinema together. They also flirted a bit on Twitter, as seen in the following tweet, where Lil Twist dropped the L bomb on Kylie, who responded with a lot of emojis.

Tyga (2014 – 2017)

Ah, Tyga. Before her relationship with Travis Scott (which we will get to know later), Tyga Kylies was the most public and important friend. The two met in 2011 at Kylie’s Sweet Sixteen, where he performed. Though there were rumors that the two would soon be dating, Tyga contested the claims. “Don’t believe the rumors, family friends forever. WERE ALL JUST FRIENDS, ”he tweeted in 2014.

Because of Kylie’s age at the time of the rumors, Tyga got a lot of heat, especially from Amber Rose, who is best friends with Tyga’s ex-Blac Chyna. “(He) should be ashamed. That’s how I feel. Sure … he has a beautiful wife (Blac Chyna) and a baby and left that for a 16 year old who just turned 17.

Tyga and Kylie finally confirmed their relationship in August 2015 after the reality star’s 18th birthday. They agreed to meet a few more years before officially separating in April 2017. Since their separation, Tyga has remained the mother of his relationship with Kylie. There were reunion rumors between the two in 2019 when Kylie was seen with Tyga a few days after their separation from Travis Scott. Kylie went to Twitter to deny the allegations and said it was just a coincidence that the two were in the same hotel.

Party next door (2016)

Kylie made a date with Party Next Door between her relationships with Tyga. Rumors first came up when the two became known in his 2016 music video for “Come and See Me”. Kylie informed Complex in 2016 that the two of them had a date but were never in an official relationship.

“Me and Party have a cool relationship. I think he’s so talented and I love his music, ”she said at the time. “But I wouldn’t say we made an appointment. It never really got on this friend-girlfriend stage. It was just fun. I did what I wanted to do.”

Travis Scott (2017 – 2019)

The love story of Kylie and Travis started in April 2017 when they were fiddling around in Coachella. Fast forward to February 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Stormi Webster. During their two-year relationship, Kylie and Travis made rumors about their “secret” engagement. Travis replied to the rumors in January 2019 and told Rolling Stone that he was planning to make a proposal to his then-girlfriend. “It got to a point where I thought, ‘I need (Kylie) to operate on myself. She is the one, “he said.” We’ll get married soon. I just have to be strong – I have to suggest a way of fire, ”he said at the time.

This plan ended when Kylie and Travis split up in September 2019. According to one source, there were “multiple issues” for the separation at the time, but one of the main issues was the couple’s disagreement about having a second baby. “There were several issues that caused them to take a break,” said the insider. “Kylie is all about family and really wants a second baby.”

The two have remained friendly since they separated. Travis even spent Thanksgiving Day with Kylie and Stormi at Kris Jenner’s in 2019. Due to their proximity, rumors have surfaced that the two are back together, but neither Kylie nor Travis have confirmed the reunion.

Drake (2019)

Drake, who has known the Kardashian-Jenner family for years, and Kylie had a short-lived romance in late 2019 after separating from Travis. A source told Us Weekly in October 2019 that the two flirted at Drake’s 33rd birthday party. The friendship between Kylie and Drake has recently taken a romantic turn, ”a source told us at the time. “You saw yourself romantically.”

An insider also told HollywoodLife at the time that Travis would feel “cheated” if something romantic happened between Kylie and Drake because the rappers are good friends. Drake’s flirtation with Kylie didn’t last long. A source told HollywoodLife in December that Drake ended the deal with Kylie because he saw her as more than a friend. “Drake has definitely overcome any kind of romantic feelings towards Kylie and it’s purely platonic between them at this point,” said the insider. “Some time ago there were absolutely some flirts between Drake and Kylie. (It was fun) and nothing really serious came out of it. “Welp.