Kylie Jenner wears sandals with snake print from Bottega Veneta

Image: Backgrid

Welcome to Is This Shoe OK, a rare column about shoes that may or may not be good, as determined by Maria Sherman and I – authorities in this case because we own shoes – and you, in the comments below. In today’s episode we look at the snake print with high heels from Bottega Veneta, available as a sandal with a heel and flat sandal.

When Kylie Jenner got out of her car in Bottega Veneta’s 2020 Resort sandals, full of fake snakeskin and a toe ring, I sat down on my knees and asked God – with whom I had not spoken for a while – for every last trace of them from the earth. Of course he didn’t answer, so now I’m left with the memory of this sandal, chased with skinny belts and a little heel.

These shoes cost nearly $ 1,700 dollars. That should clearly be illegal, but what strength do I have to stop the Bottega Veneta celebrity support product that Kylie probably blessed with this pair? Why would anyone else choose to step in? It is clear that Kardashian does not require much walking. Maybe you walk a few hundred feet at most between your Instagram selfie studio, “office” and Kim’s frozen yogurt machine on a daily basis.

Image: Backgrid, Screenshot: Bottega Veneta

It is not only the mechanics of these shoes that bother me, although it even seems almost impossible to even take a few steps without a body guard. No, what’s really bothering me is the toe ring, which in an alternative timeline would be a crime worse than designing mini leather-look dresses. Firstly, it is assumed that all Bottega customers (and paid famous spokespersons) have the same toe size, which certainly cannot be true. And what about wide feet, which would certainly spill over the sides of these small sandals. And that’s the other thing – they are sandals! These are $ 1,700 sandals, things I could find just as stylish and just as cheap at TJ Maxx! (Ironically, that’s where I intend to chase some sandals this afternoon where I can walk around at 11 p.m. in my local deli for which I don’t need to put on a shoe.)

Unfortunately, Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta is generally regarded as the successor to Phoebe Philo’s Celiné, who is crazy – but who am I to control the whims and fantasies of the fashion press? And so I leave the final decision to the Jezebel readers: is this shoe okay? Please tell me that I am right because I am right, and I am always right, and I love being right. If you disagree, you are required by law to write at least 5,000 words defending your point according to the rules I just invented. Fight Fight Fight!

.