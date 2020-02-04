Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott together again clues to Stormi’s 2nd birthday

Since their split in October, fans have been looking for clues that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together. And this time can be real. The 22-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics and the 27-year-old rapper “Sicko Mode” met on Saturday, February 1, for the second birthday of her daughter Stormi. They seemed to be trying again with love.

Sources reported to the site that the Kylie Skin CEO and the Goosebumps hit maker went to Stormi’s party together and stayed by her side all the time. Although there was no PDA between them, a friend told TMZ that many in Kylies and Travis’ lives believed the couple would romantically reunite. Of course, Kylie and Travis have been friends since they separated and went to their daughter’s birthday party. (What will they do? Act as if they hate each other?) So your closeness to Stormi could just be platonic. But we really hope there is more.

Kylie confirmed her separation from Travis in October after being seen in the hotel recording studio with ex-boyfriend Tyga. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took on Twitter to deny that she had lit her flame with Tyga again, and explained that it was just a coincidence that the two were in the same area. The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than it really is. “There was no” 2 o’clock date with Tyga “. You see me drop two of my friends into a studio that he was in, ”she tweeted at the time.

She continued, “Travis and I are in a good relationship, and our focus is currently on Stormi – our friendship and daughter are a priority.” After they separated from Travis, Kylie was out for a hot second with Drake, a friend of the Kardashians. That affected the new year when a source told HollywoodLife that Drizzy had put Kylie in a friend zone.

“Drake has definitely overcome any kind of romantic feelings towards Kylie and it’s purely platonic between them at this point,” said the insider. “Some time ago there were absolutely some flirts between Drake and Kylie. (It was fun) and nothing really serious came out of it. “