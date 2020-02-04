Kylie Jenner speaks relationship with Travis Scott, preparing for Stormi for Fame

Kylie Jenner being really about co-parenting with her ex Travis Scott.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their cover story in March, the reality star gave an update about her relationship with the rapper, with whom she shares the 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

“We have such a great relationship. We are like best friends,” Kylie said. “We both love Stormi and want what is best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think of [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very practical with me, and I want the same for stormi. “

The makeup mover, who grew up in the eyes of America “KUWTK,” talked about raising her daughter in the spotlight, just as she was.

“I think a lot about it because the world is so crazy right now,” Kylie said of Stormi, who just celebrated her second birthday. “I also expose her to all the negativity that comes with the internet. I’m just doing my best, even though she’s small, to remind her how blessed we are and that this is not normal, the way we live. It’s just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel different if I always covered her face like, “Don’t look!” “

Although Stormi is just a toddler, Kylie said her friends are “putting pressure on her” to have more children. “They love Stormi,” she said. “I definitely feel the pressure to give her a brother or sister, but there is no plan.”

Also during her interview with Harper, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics spoke about her famous family, including her current relationship with Caitlyn Jenner, which came out as trans in 2015.

“My father was the best who grew up. Never missed a sports competition. Took us to school every day and our school was about 45 minutes from our house,” Kylie said, adding that she talks to Caitlyn “like every day” except when the former Olympian was a participant in “I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here!”

“I watched clips online,” Kylie added. “It was hard not to have contact for so long, but I feel it was harder for her because she couldn’t see us.”

When it comes to her brothers and sisters – Kourtney40 Kim39, Khloe35 To rob, 32 and Kendall, 24, – Kylie has a momager theory Kris “Deliberately” had her children in sets of two. “Everyone had their own partner,” she said. “Kourtney had Kim. Khloe had Rob. Kendall and I were so close. We had a close bond, but we are absolutely polar opposites. But it works. We never cross. She does her thing and I do mine, then we come together and we have a great time. “

“I think it’s a rare situation when your entire family is in the same position as you,” Kylie added to her family later. “I think that has a lot to do with why we are still ourselves. We all keep each other on the ground. Kim or Khloé or Kendall cannot just act differently one day. We all keep each other under control and support each other. “

“I have their support and I can always run to my mother or my father or my sisters, and they all know what we are going through,” she concluded. “We have such a life. I swear I have something like” we should have a TV show. “

