Kylie Jenner shares new details about her daughter stormis birth back in 2018.

In a video on her Instagram story that has since been deleted, the make-up creature revealed that she had induced her daughter and “45 minutes later” Stormi was born.

After talking about the release of the coming Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection, Kylie asked her fans: “Let me know if you want a birth, pregnancy, YouTube video and you tell my whole story, the whole trip,” Kylie said in the clip, per Daily mail.

“I was actually induced,” Kylie continued. “I thought I would have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes later. It was crazy.”

The Stormi collection is launched on February 1, Stormi’s 2nd birthday. Kylie, who shares the toddler with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, teased the new makeup collection on her Instagram. From what she has seen so far, the line will contain many purple, pink and blue tones, along with butterflies and glitter in abundance.

A similar theme was present at Stormi’s 2nd birthday party, which took place during the weekend. The exaggerated affair consisted of thousands of butterfly accents, beautiful floral arrangements and a lavender ball tray for the children.

On Sunday, Kylie shared a series of photos of the party, including a sweet photo of her company Stormi. The little toddler was naturally dressed for the theme and wore a light pink tulle dress covered with butterflies.

“Every day is a blessing with you 🦋☁️,” said Kylie the mail. “Thank goodness for these moments. It was wonderful to celebrate Stormi x @kyliecosmetics with the launch of 2.1.20 ⚡️”

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery

Instagram

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Troll Stormi with the best surprise ever