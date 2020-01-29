Kylie Jenner reports on the birth of daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner disclosed confidential details about the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster before her second birthday.

The 22-year-old billionaire makeup mogulin has almost shared her disbelief in her daughter, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

Kylie had already celebrated Stormi’s birthday with the launch of a Kylie Cosmetics collection in honor of her daughter, but it was a short video in her Instagram story that really intrigued her followers.

The quickly deleted video consisted of the star “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, which documented the birth of Stormi in detail.

Kylie shared intimate details about Stormi’s birth

The Daily Mail has reported that the clip that the reality star posted saw her see her asking fans if they wanted to watch a YouTube video titled “Birth, Pregnancy, Birth” to give you the whole story to tell.

Kylie went on to say, “I was actually induced.”

There were more details when Kylie added, “I thought I would have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early.

Kylie went out of her way to make sure that her place for Stormi’s birthday looked magical

“They broke my water and I had it 45 minutes later. It was crazy and yes, I would like to share with you.”

Commenting that the full birth would be published online, Kylie then changed her tactics and said, “Happy early birthday to my baby. I can’t believe she’ll be two.”

When Stormi was born, Kylie announced her arrival three days later, posted on Instagram and told her followers that she wanted to give birth “from the public’s perspective”.

At the time, Kylie wrote: “My pregnancy was one that I never did before the world.

“I knew I had to prepare for this role in my life in the most positive, stress-free, and healthiest way I knew.”

It’s been different since Stormi was born. Kylie has publicly documented her daughter’s upbringing.

Kylie sprinkled the money with a huge poster that should be visible to everyone in West Hollywood

Before the birthday, Kylie published a series of relapse photos and expressed her love for the toddler.

At the weekend, Kylie wrote on Instagram: “Every day is a blessing for you. Thank God for these moments. It was nice to celebrate Stormi x @kyliecosmetics and start 2.1.20.”

