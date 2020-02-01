Kylie Jenner pays tribute to Baby Stormi for her 2nd birthday

Happy Birthday stormi!

On Saturday morning, Kylie Jenner devoted a sweet post to her daughter on her 2nd birthday.

Kylie, who shared a series of photos and videos from Stormi, wrote: “And just like that she is two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday for my Stormi. February 1, 4:43 PM the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo 💕 “

Stormi’s grandmother,Kris Jenner, also shared a message in honor of the special day from the small tot.

“Great second birthday for my beautiful, dear Stormi! You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song,” she wrote a series of photos of Stormi. “Your smile and energy illuminate a room.”

“I cherish every moment we spend together, what a blessing you are !!” Kris went on. “You are such a big part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back !!!!! Xoxo Lovey ❤️ #HappyBirthdayStormi”

Stormi’s 2nd birthday also marked the launch of the Kylie Cosmetics Stormi Collection, with many purple and pink tinted makeup products. All items contain colorful packaging with Stormi’s name and butterflies.

A similar theme was present at Stormi’s 2nd birthday party, which took place last weekend. The exaggerated affair consisted of thousands of butterfly accents, beautiful floral arrangements and a lavender ball tray for the children. Kylie’s ex boyfriend and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, was also present.

Kylie shared a series of photos of the party, including a sweet photo of her company Stormi. The little toddler was naturally dressed for the theme and wore a light pink tulle dress covered with butterflies.

“Every day is a blessing to you,” wrote the “KUWTK” star post. “Thank goodness for these moments. It was wonderful to celebrate Stormi x @kyliecosmetics with the launch of 2.1.20 ⚡️”

