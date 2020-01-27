Kylie Jenner often rented the Kobe Bryant helicopter and flew on it with niece Dream

Kylie Jenner has announced that she has regularly rented Kobe Bryant’s helicopter.

The 22-year-old billionaire even rented it once for niece Dream Kardashian’s birthday.

In November last year, her father Rob published a series of pictures of his three-year-old woman, who was posing in front of the plane with a big smile.

Another picture showed her on a leather helicopter seat with headphones over her ears and a cuddly toy next to her.

A fan who noticed this said, “Oh wow, I just noticed that this is the same helicopter that was made by Kobe Bryant. This is really premature …”

Another wrote: “Is that the helicopter that Kobe and his daughter died ???”

Kylie used to rent Kobe’s helicopter

(Image: Getty Images)

Kylie paid tribute to pilot Ara Zobayan and the rest of those whose lives were claimed in the tragic crash.

Kylie shared pictures of all nine people who had died in the crash and wrote in her Instagram story: “Rest in peace … and pray for these families.

“I still can’t believe that. It was the helicopter I used to fly with this pilot from time to time, Ara. He was such a nice man. Hold on to your loved ones.”

Kylie previously shared a picture of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in which he wrote on Twitter: “I have no idea what to say. I pray for this beautiful family.”

Kylie paid tribute to her Instagram story

(Image: kyliejenner / Instagram)

Dream poses in front of the helicopter

(Image: robkardashianofficial / Instagram)

Kobe and his daughter were killed along with their basketball colleague Alyssa Altobelli and their parents Kerri and John, pilot Ara Zobayan, basketball coach at the Mamba Sports Academy, Christine Mauser, and mother and daughter Sarah and Payton Chester.

Gianna, fondly known as GiGi, was a talented basketball player herself and hoped to follow in her father’s footsteps.

Kobe had seen a bright future ahead of his little girl and submitted papers less than a month ago to identify her nickname Mambacita, TMZ reports.

She flew it for her birthday

(Image: robkardashianofficial / Instagram)

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were killed in the crash among nine dead

(Image: USA TODAY Sports)

Her nickname would have been a tip for her father’s, The Black Mamba, as would her growing skill on the pitch.

According to the US website, Mambacita should be used for sportswear, shirts, hats, hoodies and all types of products.

Kobe submitted the paperwork on December 30.