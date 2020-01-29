Kylie Jenner opens like never before about birth Stormi Webster!

The 22-year-old makeup mogul shared clever details about her 2018 delivery in a post deleted by her Instagram story, where she also announced that her new makeup line – the Stormi Collection – launches on February 1, her daughter’s birthday.

After compulsory Kylie’s cosmetics plug, the KUWTK star asked fans if they wanted “labor delivery, pregnancy YouTube video to tell you the whole story “about her experience in bringing up a child before making a shocking revelation:

“I was really affected. I thought I was going to take him in second, 2-2-18, and he came early. They broke my water and I had his 45 minutes.”

Talk about express delivery!

Kylie ended the video by saying:

“It’s crazy, and yes, I want to share with you guys. Happy birthday to my baby. I can’t believe he is close.”

Time passed quickly!

As fans know, pop’s usual inappropriate icon kept most of her pregnancy and Stormi’s birth was largely her social life at that time, eventually releasing an 11-minute video on YouTube sharing news of her daughter’s arrival.

He said at the time:

“My pregnancy I chose not to do before the world. I know for myself that I need to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I know how. “

Now, on the second birthday of the whole, the makeup mogul is opening like never before. Earlier this month, she shared a still-Instagram photo (above) of her born belly, writing:

“Throwback🤰🏻pregnant to my girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon..🖤 #stormi.”

And you better believe that momma cooking is an absolute celebration to celebrate!

As we reported, the maker of billions and daddy daddy Travis Scott plans to ring Stormi’s b-day by “renting a studio space for friends and family.” According to TMZ, the price paid for the entire rental and all necessary food, amenities, and supplies came out in “a cool six figures.”

In addition to the big bash, Kylie and Trav took their little girl on her first trip to Walt Disney World, where he received the full treatment of the birthday princess, ended.

No wonder Stormi couldn’t wait to get out of her mother’s belly!

