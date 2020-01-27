Sometimes, when you’re billions, you just have to show it for the world to see, or something …

Kylie Jenner at Travis Scott is planning on completely overboard for a bit Stormi WebsterSecond birthday party in the coming days! And according to sources who know the deal and have seen some of the planning, it seems like all of this could make his first birthday look like a child play in comparison!

Related: Can We Talk About This Blatant Kylie Hypocrisy, Or What ?!

According to a new report this weekend on TMZ, the former couple will return to their strong ways of parenting together with Stormi’s birthday on February 1st by “renting.” a space in the studio for friends and family. ” It sounds super cool, of course, but wait for you to hear it: the price paid for the whole rental and all the necessary food, fun, and supplies comes out in “a cool six figure.” Whaaaaaaa ???

That’s right … Kylie is about to throw $ 100K + on her daughter’s second birthday. Too jealous ?! We are! LOLz !!!

It’s quite a lovely little family, isn’t it ?! Even if they are not “together,” they are still dominant! / (c) WENN / Avalon

Billionaire Problems!

Clearly, Kyile and Travis are not shy about dotting Stormi with much love. And considering Kylie’s amazing business success, it’s not like they waste resources to make sure the adorable girl can have everything she wants, and then some, you know? ! So we can be happy with ‘s for …

Plus, it appears that the makeup mogul and her Astroworld-rappin ‘ex-BF are still on good terms as they get along well. Although there are a few thirsty note traps to finish 2019 in style, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her baby daddy are sucking it for their daughter’s best. It sounds like the right move to make here, doesn’t it ?!

Related: Kylie Opens More About How She Wants a Day to Have Four Children!

So what does U think about all this, Perezcious readers ?? Kylie and Travis are destroying their daughter – and will this be a big problem? Or is it a good thing to do until he gets a little older, and can they be more careful about how they dote on him ???

Sound OFF your thoughts and opinions in the comments (below) … we can’t wait to hear from you and consider your opinions!

(Image by WENN / Instagram)