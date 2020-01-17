When Kylie Jenner launched her line of cosmetics, we couldn’t stop talking about her lipsticks. But now she and her brand are known for much more, including outstanding facial products like highlighters and blush. The anniversary sale of Kylie Cosmetics includes the most popular products. In fact, all Rouge, Bronzer and Kylighter colors are available for 2 for $ 25. But that’s not all. The sale also includes two brand new sunglasses Jenner wore, but have not yet been offered for sale.

These Kylie Cosmetics facial products usually cost between $ 18 and $ 20. It’s almost like getting a full product for free. If you weren’t sure about Jenner’s line, including the Kylighter colors, you should try one now. Fans say they’re more subtle than dazzling, glittering highlighters, and bold blushes. They start off subtly and can be built into a more dramatic look. If you look at Jenner’s stories, you’ll see how she applies them for a glowing complexion.

Shop some of our favorites below, including these two gorgeous new colors. Hurry up – the sale ends at midnight PST on January 19th.

This new bright champagne gold highlighter promises to look stunning on all skin tones.

This other new shade Jenner created is a perfect mix of her favorite Winter Kissed and Baddie On The Block blushes.

This bright champagne gold highlighter was part of Kylie’s 2018 Birthday Collection and has come back on popular request.

This apricot red radiates the beautiful K-Beauty atmosphere.

One of Jenner’s favorite bronzes is this neutral mid-tone bronze.

