As the 49ers in San Francisco prepare to play the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s NFC title game, head coach Kyle Shanahan honors his father Mike Shanahan, who will become honorary captain with the 49ers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young.

Today’s No. 49 captains of honor for the NFC title game: Steve Young and Mike Shanahan.

– Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) January 19, 2020

This is certainly a pretty big deal for the Shanahan family. And it’s more than just having your father there.

When Kyle ended his third season as head coach, his three-time father who won the Super Bowl was in his corner all year round. Kyle recently shared that his father watched every team meeting, practice and film session on tape, and of course provided his analysis.

So if Shanahan and the 49ers manage to beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to move up to the Super Bowl LIV, his father will likely have at least a little to do with the result.