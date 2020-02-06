Kyle Shanahan regrets Super Bowl loss, feels 49ers ‘had the best team in the NFL’

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sport

The San Francisco 49ers lost Super Bowl LIV in painful style to the Kansas City Chiefs, and head coach Kyle Shanahan knows this shouldn’t have happened.

Shanahan spoke to reporters on Thursday about the loss and said he personally felt “we had the best team in the NFL this year.”

# 49ers Kyle Shanahan: “I’m really upset about the loss because it’s hard to get there. I personally thought we had the best team in the NFL this year. We weren’t and we have to deal with it. .. hurts a lot. But I know how to handle it. “

It’s hard to say that the 49ers didn’t have the best overall team in the competition. But when the chips were pushed to the center of the table in the biggest game of the year, both Shanahan (bad decisions) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo came small, along with Richard Sherman and the defense, who collapsed.

The good news is that the 49ers definitely have the talent to return to the Super Bowl next season. It’s just an incredible challenge to mentally come back from such a crushing loss for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.