A demo played a few years ago by Avicii at Ultra Music Festival now has a final version, like Kygo and Sandro Cavazza team up to pay tribute to the late Swedish producer by launching “Forever Yours (Avicii Tribute)”.

The tribute was unveiled at the tribute concert to Avicii in Sweden last month, whose fans were naturally delighted. “Forever Yours” was seen as a demo that would never see an official release, like so much Avicii work in progress over the years. Fortunately, this is no longer the case.

“This version of Forever Yours is a tribute to Tim that Kygo and I put together to honor what it meant to both of us. He was Kygo’s biggest idol and his greatest inspiration and that’s what made this tribute possible. “- Sandro Cavazza

As a tribute, “Forever Yours” sounds like the perfect blend of the style of each artist, with Avicii’s penchant for writing melodies, Sandro’s creativity and Kygo’s ability to bring all of this to life.

Sandro sent the song to Kygo after Avicii’s death in 2018 to see if he wanted to create a version of “Forever Yours” as a tribute to Tim, to honor what he had meant for the two of them.

“When Sandro sent this song to me, I felt like it was the closest I could get to collaborating with Tim.” – Kygo

All net proceeds from the trail will go to the non-profit Tim Bergling Foundation. The single will be followed by a full video called “The Story Of Forever Yours”.

Photo via Rukes.com