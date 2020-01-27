Do you remember Martin Guptill? The same New Zealander whose bright moment in the field “denied” India his third home in the World Cup? If you can. The same Kiwi that got Dhoni dramatically exhausted, supposedly at the last exit of the latter.

He is back in the news again. Although this time everything is fun and games with Indian players.

On Sunday, India knocked down Kane Williamson’s team on their knees on their ground in Auckland, where Indian bowlers restricted the home team to a low level of 132/5. The chase was comfortable. The fit man KL Rahul (57 *) along with Shreyas Iyer (44) crossed the victory line with 7 wickets and 15 surplus deliveries.

But the highlight of the night came after the game when the Indian presenter and journalist Jatin Sapru, armed with a microphone, was interviewing the winning team.

This was when the Indian leggie Yuzvendra Chahal got into her “Chahal TV” avatar and grabbed Jatin’s microphone and began chatting with Martin Guptill.

Guptill, who was talking to Rohit Sharma, was interrupted by Chahal, who asked: “What’s up guys? What’s up?”

Kiwi, out of nowhere, answered Chahal’s question with a Hindi jargon. “Kya be g * ndu?” (Let’s not even get into the translation of this).

Realizing that everything was taking place on live television, Rohit Sharma was divided and the Indian opener quickly moved away from the camera frame.

Undeterred by the random gaali that Guptill threw at him, Chahal remained in his character and continued the “interview” asking: “Kaisa lag raha hai aapko? (How do you feel?)”

Of course, fans noticed the incident and quickly shared the video on Twitter.

Guptill told Gndu to Chahal 😂😂😂😂😂😂

– Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 26, 2020

pic.twitter.com/IQBKbLlHNG

– Eden (@_MaurizioSarri) January 26, 2020

Chahal: What’s up, boy? Martin Guptill: Hi G ** du😂😂 and Blv Me This is not a joke Guptill really said this photo.twitter.com/N8FS64h40U

– Yasir Shaikh (@ Yasir__Shaikh10) January 26, 2020

Getting back to business, New Zealand will face India on Wednesday in the third T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton in an attempt to keep the series alive.

India led the T20I series of 5 games 2-0 after the Auckland victory.

