Kweku Smoke decided to share money instead of wasting a windshield by responding to fans who dared to spoil a windshield like Shatta Wale

Young hip-hop rapper Kweku Smoke responded to fans who asked him to spoil the windshield to show that he also had money.

The head of the Shatta movement, Shatta Wale, was seen yesterday spoiling the windshield of a saloon car during one of his video shoots.

Following this, some fans on Twitter dared the hip hop rapper to spoil a windshield, just as Shatta Wale showed that he also had money because there was some kind of friction between the two.

Kweku Smoke responded to the audacity in a tweet by saying that he preferred to give the money to the people who needed it, rather than spoiling and paying for a windshield.

The young rapper did just that, when another tweet from him went ahead to confirm what he said earlier.

Look at the screenshots below;