Former Rep. Kweisi Mfume has won the Democratic nomination for the seat that the late Rep. Elia E. Cummings.

Mfume, 71, who last served in the House of Representatives in 1996, defeated 23 Democrats – including the widow of Cummins Maya Rockeymoore Cummings. He now has a strong preference for becoming the next congressman to represent the heavily Democratic Baltimore seat.

Mfume won 43 percent of the vote, while Rockeymoore Cummings came in second with 17 percent. She was followed by State Sen. Jill Carter (16 percent).

Republican Kimberly Klacik will be the opponent of Mfume in the special general election on April 28. She won the nomination of her party with 40 percent of the votes.

Last November, the daughters of Elia Cummings Jennifer and Adia Cummings made the headlines when they endorsed Harry Spikes, another candidate, instead of his wife.

According to CNN, the daughters were preferred Harry Spikes, The former 15-year-old Cummings executive who worked as his district director in Baltimore to succeed his 7th congress job. He came in sixth place, with 3.6 percent of the votes.

The Baltimore Sun. reports that the daughters appeared next to Spikes when he announced his candidacy last week.

