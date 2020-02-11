Kwara is said to start raid on illegal motor parks

The Kwara state government will begin raiding illegal motor parks in the state capital of Ilorin.

Accordingly, operators were warned to move to designated parks to further improve road health.

A statement by the spokesman for the Ministry of Labor, Mansurat Kannike, said the commissioner issued the warning in his office on Monday when he met the Kwara state chapter of the Association of Independent Transport Companies [AIT].

Engineer Suleiman Rotimi said that a committee would be set up to involve government officials, the AIT, road transport, the National Association of Road Transport Unions and other relevant players in the transport sector to address security challenges and other issues affecting the state’s transport system.

The commissioner, who assured them of government support to improve their business, said: “The state government will work with financial institutions to enable social investment programs that will further boost the state’s transport sector business.”

In response, AIT state chairman and general manager of Kasmag Transport Service, Alhaji Ganiyu Omoola, urged the government to improve efforts to bring all private transport owners together under one roof for efficient control and surveillance.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labor, Dr. Yusuf Garba Manjo urged the transport companies to abide by the law and to continue the partnership with the government that started many years ago.