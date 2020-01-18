Kwara Gov creates White Paper committees on KWASU, the environment

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has established White Paper committees on Kwara State University (KWASU) visiting group reports and the Vulnerability Indicators Committee. Social Assessment of the State of Kwara (KW-SAVI).

While the KWASU Visitation Panel was chaired by the former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor AbdulGaniyu Ambali, the KW-SAVI was chaired by retired judge Raliat Elelu-Habeeb, former chief justice of the state.

A statement made Saturday by Governor Press Secretary-in-Chief Rafiu Ajakaye said that the white paper committee on KWASU included Professor Adedayo Yusuf AbdulKareem, former assistant deputy chancellor of the University of Ilorin (chairman); Dr. David Oguntunde, Director of the Department of State for the Service Industry (Secretary); Lawyer Titus Ashaolu (SAN) (member); and lawyer Jemilah Suleiman, lecturer at Abubakar Tafawa University (member).

“The governor also appointed AbdulRaheem Ibrahim, professor of public health and environmental sanitation, president of KW-SAVI; Mr. Kiyo Ibrahim, Director at the State Ministry of the Environment, as secretary; and Ms. Christiana Titi Amudipe, primary health consultant and retired health practitioner, as a member, ”added the press release.