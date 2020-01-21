Kwame Dzokoto reveals plans to start legal battle with FDA over ban on celebrities advertising alcoholic beverages

Popular Ghanaian media personality Seth Kwame Dzokoto, who is widely known as Kwame Dzokoto in a recent communication, said that the FDA’s ban on celebrities advertising alcoholic beverages had forced him to leave the media.

He also revealed his intention to start fighting the FDA in court over the matter because he said it really gave him sleepless nights.

In the communication, he said;

“I decided to leave the media because no one speaks for us. Although I made a lot of money by advertising alcoholic beverages, I just decided to stop this media thing and try something else.

If no one is fighting for us, what’s the point of staying in the media. “

During the interview, he also said that he was currently studying the law with a view to fighting the FDA in court for the ban.

“Since no lawyer is interested in fighting for celebrities to approve alcoholic beverages, I am committed to continuing the law and addressing these issues.

Who determines who is a celebrity? Would the FDA say that Maame Dokono (Grace Omaboe) or Mac Jordan Amartey should be charged with advertising alcoholic beverages when people under 18 don’t even know them?

I think the law should be tested, anyone just makes a decision and it’s final. Trust me, I will challenge the FDA on their decision.

We have a lot of betting companies in Ghana and our children are going ahead, but the authorities will not see this and will instead ban celebrities from supporting alcoholic beverages, “he added.

Source: www.ghgossip.com