Kwame A Plus promises to negotiate with ABSA Bank

The well-known Ghanaian musician Kwame A Plus recently vowed to treat the ABSA bank mercilessly.

All of his insults are based on the fact that he thinks the bank is a fraud and doesn’t care about the well-being of the Ghanaians.

This happened after ABSA Bank distanced itself from a video in which the comedian Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin participated in the Ataa Adwoa Challenge and showed its colors and logo.

He made his submission in a recent Facebook post that says;

“The president asked us to be citizens and not spectators. With this statement he also meant that we should jealously protect the red gold and the green and fellow citizens.

From South Africa, where Absa Bank took over Barclays Bank, people are killed in xenophobic attacks because they live and work there. They want to come and take our music with them and treat our artist disrespectfully after inviting them to live and work here – and not kill them like other Africans !!!

No way!!! We will make it very difficult for them to survive if they do not do the right thing. Ghanaians must be respected. Especially in the creative sector. “

Source: www.ghgossip.com