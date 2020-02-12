Kurdish soldiers tear snakes and rabbits with teeth apart for the graduation ceremony

The Peshmerga is known for its female hunters who fight against male comrades (Photo: Reuters / AFP

These battle-ready Peshmerga hunters tore animals apart with their teeth as part of a graduation ceremony.

The tough troopers are now ready to defend the Kurdistan region against anyone who is a threat.

Female members of the Kurdish Democratic Party stood next to male colleagues for the ceremony in the Iraqi-Kurdish city of Soran.

Recruits crawled through ice-cold mud, tore meat from snakes and rabbits with their teeth, knocked down comrades and knocked blocks with their boots.

The Pashmerga was a force that had to be taken into account when ISIS terrorists launched an unexpected attack on Iraqi-Kurdistan in August 2014.

The hunters heroically stopped an invasion of the city of Kobane in 2014, a brutal four-month battle in which they took back the strategically important Mosul Dam.

Members of the Kurdish Peshmerga Special Forces show their skills during their graduation ceremony in a military camp in Soran, Erbil, Iraq (photo: Reuters)

The troopers are now ready to defend their region against enemy forces (Photo: Reuters)

Graduates tore up snakes to test their courage (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

Fighters crawled over the dirt while demonstrating their power (Photo: Reuters)

These frightening female hunters are now ready for battle (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

The Iraqi Kurdish force is known for its fight against ISIS (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

Recruits showed their endurance during their graduation ceremony (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

An officer bites into a headless snake as usual for the force (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

These soldiers are ready to protect the autonomous Kurdish region in Iraq (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

An Iraqi Kurdish officer digs in a rabbit (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

These troopers are ready for anything hostile neighbors can throw at them (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

A few soldiers sink their teeth into a reptile during today’s ceremony (Photo: EPA)

Plumes of red smoke filled the air during the military exercise (Photo: EPA)

Peshmerga officers perform exercises about 100 kilometers northeast of the Kurdish regional capital Erbil (photo: AFP / Getty Images)

Soldiers perform push ups on the muddy training grounds (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

Balaclava-clad hunters show how ready they are for battle (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

Troops rolled around in the mud showing what they had learned (Photo: Reuters)

The army is determined to keep the Kurdish region safe (Photo: Reuters)

A Kurdish hunter lifts ice blocks out of the muddy water (Photo: Reuters)

You must not tamper with these soldiers (Photo: Reuters)

Peshmerga hunters trudge through ice-cold sludge overlooked by an officer (Photo: EPA)

Kurdish Peshmerga hunters march during the graduation ceremony in the military center of the Erbil Infantry in Soran (Photo: EPA)

They persisted due to icy conditions in the Iraqi region (Photo: Reuters)

A flexible hunter proudly displays the Kurdish flag (Photo: Reuters)

More: Iraq



New Isis leader exposed as a man who led the slavery of Yazidi women

Rocket attack in Iraq hits base with 200 British employees

Archers open fire on demonstrators in Iran in videos that show blood in the street





Do you have a story for Metro.co.uk?

Contact our news team by sending an email to [email protected] For more stories like this, look at our news page.

Advertisement

Advertisement