Kunal Kamra is ‘bribing’ MNS leader Raj Thackeray to honor his ‘shut up Ya Kunal’

Comedian Kunal Kamra is in the news for the past few days due to his verbal attack on the air to journalist Arnab Goswami, who saw an airline ban. While some Internet users praise him for his act, others criticized him for showing inappropriate behavior. Now, in the midst of all those things that circulate, Kunal attracts attention again and this time it is related to the political leader Raj Thackeray.

Kunal Kamra is known for his series of online chat episodes “Shut Up Ya Kunal” and has invited guests such as lyricist Javed Akhtar, journalist Ravish Kumar and JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar. Known for his political conscience and for digging in the government led by Narendra Modi, he has been inundated with several requests from users to invite the head of MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena), Raj Thackeray, who is quite expressive about government policies of Modi And now it seems that the desire of several fans is coming to the lights.

Kunal Kamra is the leader of MNS “Bribing” Raj Thackeray to honor his “shut up Ya Kunal”

Kunal went to Twitter and asked Raj Thackeray to save some time and be invited to Shut Up Ya Kunal. He even investigated Raj’s favorite food “Paav Wada from Kirti University” and tempted him.

He wrote: “Sir @ RajThackeray … Abhi toh date de do mujhe For all the people who think I don’t have to worry about getting guests on my podcast … this is what I do and I’m willing to do even more to produce Good content for you guys … because I love you 🙂 “.

Sir @RajThackeray Abhi toh date by do mujhe 🙏🙏🙏

For all the people who think I don’t have to make an effort to get guests on my podcast … this is what I do and I am willing to do even more to produce good content for you …

Because I love you 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ceATLy6iF5

– Kunal Kamra (@ kunalkamra88) February 3, 2020

Along with a tweet, he even shared a letter he wrote to one of the favorite leaders. His letter says: “As I did my research and I discovered that you are a big fan of the vada pav of Kirti College, here I am trying to bribe you with one of your favorite foods so you can come to my podcast.”

Although Raj Thackeray has not yet reacted to Kunal’s request, we are very excited to see the political leader of the fire brand in the chat program.

Android and IOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood and box office updates faster than ever