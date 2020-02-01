Kunal Kamra finally leaves Vistara after being suspended by Four Indian Airlines

Kunal Kamra was banned by four domestic airlines after his ‘bickering’ by TV journalist Arnab Goswami on an IndiGo flight.

Vistara and Air Asia have recently made statements stating that they will only take action against Kunal Kamra after an appropriate trial | Credit: Twitter

After Comedian and YouTuber Kunal Kamra are grounded by four domestic Indian flights after an ‘heckling’ incident, they have finally left thanks to Vistara.

Kamra, whose flight rights were suspended after a video of him who “hoped” TV-TV anchor Arnab Goswami “on an IndiGo flight, went viral and went to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of him at the airport. Despite IndiGo and state-owned Air India banning its flight rights, followed by Spice Jet and GoAir, Vistara followed that Air Asia had refused to ban Kamra from flying without proper investigation into the country’s aviation laws.

When he went to Twitter, Kamra posted a picture of himself at the airport with the caption: “My airport all looks thanks to Vistara after the right process.

My airport all looks thanks to @airvistara according to the right process … # lovevistara pic.twitter.com/HDoF8CZJvP

– Kunal Kamra (@ kunalkamra88) 2 February 2020

In 2017, the Indian government decided to draw up a no-fly list with details about individuals who exhibit unmanageable behavior in aircraft. In the event of such an incident, the rules stipulate that the pilot of the aircraft must submit a complaint to the airline. In this case, however, airlines have banned Kamra without following a fair trial following Twitter messages from Hardeep Singh Poori, Union Aviation Minister, who urged airlines to take action.

Meanwhile, the social media have been flooded with support for Kamra, who hosts the podcast “Shut Up Ya Kunal” and is popular for its anti-establishment rhetoric and dissident comedy.

The comedian has also sent a legal notice to IbdiGo for an unconditional apology for “mental harassment,” revocation of the six-month ban, and Rs 25 lakh as compensation.

Both Vistara and Air Asia India have made statements stating that they will follow the correct process in such cases.

