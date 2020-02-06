Kunai review for Nintendo Switch

Kunai sounds like an easy sale at a glance. Coming from developer TurtleBlaze and publisher The Arcade Crew, it is a Metroidvania with a beautiful visual aesthetic, including attractive animations and strikingly coherent color schemes. The game further distinguishes itself in the genre with its titular kunai mechanism, which allows your character to grab onto walls and ceilings to swing around with great mobility. Unfortunately, despite these positive points, Kunai is full of uninspired design decisions that prevent it from realizing its full potential.

Break your enemy or the game

The protagonist of Kunai is a sensitive ninja tablet called Tabby who fights with a sword. The story is unforgivably irrelevant, it is a tongue-in-cheek story of robots in a post-apocalyptic world. Although, there are weird jokes that refer to random things such as GameStop and Star Wars memes that fall hard.

As the game progresses, Tabby also receives shurikens, machine guns and a rocket launcher, and money collected from treasure chests and fallen enemies can be spent to upgrade all equipment. One of the early sword upgrades lets you perform an attack, which is automatically locked on enemies and gives you the chance to kill everything on the screen in one go. It is so effective that there is rarely a reason to use another weapon. Even worse, the attack has a rare bug that can cause you to accidentally fall through the floor, ending up in another area or simply locking the game, causing a reset.

However, there is a good variety of enemies if you want to excuse the fact that you will broadcast most of them in the same way. Admittedly, it was not uncommon for me to die, and Kunai is quite accommodating about that. You do not lose any progress or items after death, with the sole punishment that you are sent back to your last rescue point. Because loyalty points are often not abundant, this is actually a fair and non-frustrating way to deal with death.

The handful of bosses in the game adhere to fairly clear attack patterns and does not throw too many curve balls, but at least every boss is different. However, what is disappointing is that only a single boss needs extensive use of the kunai grab, which is apparently the defining function of the game, and boss combat is not even smart. It’s just boring wall climbing.

Meanwhile, the last boss is brutally tough and full of health, and the game makes the bizarre decision to automatically save immediately before the fight. So if you are struggling with the fight and think you have to go back to get some upgrades, then that is not possible. You are stuck in that fight forever until you defeat the game.

Disappointing level design

The actual level design of Kunai does some things well. There is an enormous abundance of collectable hats hidden around the world for Tabby, which do not offer a gameplay advantage but are nevertheless new. Surprisingly, there are also some scripted auto-scroller sections, where being caught on the edge of the screen or falling into a bottomless pit immediately means death. (However, you start again at the beginning of the section.) It feels like a serious attempt to move the action beyond that of a typical Metroidvania.

However, apart from these segments, the level design is ultimately boring. The first few zones of the game all feel the same in terms of gameplay and offer no different challenges. A factory zone adds rotating knives and crushing blocks to the mix, and mines offer a gimmick of fire and lava. But it doesn’t get much more creative than that.

However, the worst crime of Kunai is that it is so uncreative with its gripping mechanism. Kunai is constantly used during the game to get from A to B, but that’s it. Platforming is almost never imaginative or challenging. As a result, the grasping feels like a gimmick rather than a critical gameplay engineer.

And even outside of it, the level design is sometimes just strange. More than once while playing, I wondered why certain things were arranged in such a random way. Kunai is clearly not a Yacht Club production.

Kunai is a considerable effort

In the end, Kunai is a competent and attractive Metroidvania title abandoned by uninspired game design, under-utilized mechanics and some bugs. Yet this is not a bad attempt by TurtleBlaze. I even think that a sequel that learns from the mistakes of this game can be great.

Release Date: February 6, 2020

Number of players: 1 player



Category: Metroidvania, Action, Platformer, Adventure



Publisher: The Arcade Crew



Developer: TurtleBlaze

An assessment code is provided by the publisher.

Our assessment policy.