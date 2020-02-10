Kumar Sangakkara takes a ‘nice’ jibe when training Kevin Pietersen at a swimming pool

Former Sri Lankan cricket player Kumar Sangakkara seems to do pretty well in his innings after retirement.

Sangakkara, who is quite active on the micro-blogging site, teased former English captain Kevin Pietersen after posting a photo of himself doing plank training at the pool.

Pietersen had posted a photo on the microblog site Twitter with the caption ‘No rest days!’

No rest days! #PlankWell pic.twitter.com/7oosbakv2j

– Kevin Pietersen (@ KP24) 8 February 2020

In joke on social media, Sangakkara replied: “Would have been a beautiful photo without you in it”.

Would have been a beautiful photo without you in it @ KP24

– Kumar Sangakkara (@ KumarSanga2) February 9, 2020

The friendly exchange between Sangakkara and Pietersen had left netizens in splits.

Don’t get that in the UK KP

– Ice Bullet (@ IceBullet11) 8 February 2020

1,2,3 and lie on lounger

– paul siddall (@ paulsiddall1) 8 February 2020

This is not the first time that Sangakkara is making fun of someone on the Social Media platform.

Together with his former Sri Lankan teammate Mahela Jayawardene, he mocked the former Australian cricket player Dean Jones in January, after trying to ridicule them by tagging a video in which an elephant roamed around a hotel.

Jones teased Sangakkara and Jayawardene and asked in which of their hotels the elephant was trying to find a room.

Come and experience our nature @ Profrofano

– Kumar Sangakkara (@ KumarSanga2) January 20, 2020

That is why Sangakkara asked Jones to experience the nature of Sri Lanka. Jayawardene also mocked Jones and said the elephant was looking for him, but the dates were wrong.

Regarded as one of the best wicket-keeper batsman in cricket, Sangakkara scored 28,016 runs in all formats. He hung up his boots after 15 years of playing. At the time of retirement, he was the second-highest scorer in one day of cricket and sixth highest in Test cricket.

