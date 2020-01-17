Kuhlman and Vladar Up from Providence Bruins

The Providence Bruins were in a mess for three games in three nights.

The Providence Bruins took two wins over Springfield last weekend. With a total of 10 goals, one can say with certainty that the strikers have found their way.

On Saturday, Providence scored five goals on their way to an impressive 5-2 win. Trent Frederic had a goalkeeper, an assistant and a fight as he continued his strong season.

Providence kept pace with a 5-3 win on Sunday. Karson Kuhlman scored his second goal in as many days.

After a few tiring days, Providence is now going into the weekend. There were no games, but Providence was a mess.

Kuhlman to Boston, Ritchie to Providence

After two goals last weekend, Karson Kuhlman returned to Boston. He started the season with eight games in the NHL, but moved to Providence after an injury. Now Kuhlman gets the chance to stay.

Kuhlman has to do with the big club because the Bruins did without Brett Ritchie. Ritchie saw plenty of time this season, but he could never muster enough to keep his squad position. If he picks up waivers, Ritchie will report the providence.

Kuhlman will likely be upgraded to Ritchie in the lineup. He lacks Ritchie’s size and strength, but Kuhlman is a much faster skater. He can keep up the pace and he will never lag behind his Linemates.

At the same time, although he hasn’t scored in his first eight games this season, Kuhlman has more offensive upward trend than Ritchie. It should at least match Ritchie’s production in a third row.

Goalkeeper Dan Vladar gets his shot in Boston

Goalie Dan Vladar joins Kuhlman in Boston to get his first impression of the NHL action. Boston remembered Vladar in an emergency after Tuukka Rask had an injured reserve.

Vladar is in the middle of his best professional season, so this recall comes at a good time for him. In 12 AHL games this year, he has a GAA of 1.84 and an SV% of 0.935. Jaroslav Halak will likely have plenty of time for the Bruins, but if Rask is out for a while, Vladar could get his shot.

Vladar is an interesting player in Boston’s system. It was never a great prospect, but Vladar combines a large frame with above-average speed. We may soon get the chance to see if this leads to success in the NHL.

After Halak was scheduled for free agency and potential client Kyle Keyser a few years ago, it is now time for Vladar to impress and gather insider information for a backup spot next season.

Providence Bridgeport welcomes you in a private household on Friday and Saturday. Springfield is next on Sunday afternoon. We’ll see if the new look line-up can build on last weekend’s strong game.