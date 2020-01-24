Kuami Eugene targeted the award for best artist of the year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA.



Eugene thinks that he greatly contributed to the development of the music industry and therefore deserves this award.

According to him, even if he delighted Ghanaians with several successful songs, if he won an award, he would not hesitate to give glory to God.

Many industry stakeholders and fans believe that Kuami Eugene has a good chance of winning the Artist of the Year award.

Last year, he won the highlife artist of the year for the second time at VGMA. He also won the highlife song of the year at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards UK.

Currently, on the Lynx Entertainment label, Kuami Eugene is known for several hit songs such as “Angela”, “Wish Me Well”, “Ohemaa” and many others.

He has played on many musical platforms such as the Rapperholic concert by Sarkodie, the Decemba 2 Rememba concert by Citi FM, S-Concert and many others.