Addressing a trade delegation headed by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Rama Rao said there are great opportunities for Thai companies to work in areas of food processing industries.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 8:17 PM IST

File photo of the TRS leader and IT minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: The Minister of Industries of Telangana, K T Rama Rao, asked companies in Thailand on Saturday to consider installing units in the Furniture Park proposed here.

Addressing a trade delegation headed by Thai Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Rama Rao said there are great opportunities for Thai companies to work in areas of food processing industries.

“Now Telangana is also committed to providing homes for all the homeless, so I welcome the Thai Department of Commerce, which we can sign a memorandum of understanding. We are in the process of establishing the furniture park here.

Therefore, Thai furniture manufacturers can establish their base in Hyderabad and you can use this as a center to cover the rest of India as well, “said the minister.

Intercultural exchanges can also be strengthened, as both nations have a rich cultural heritage and there are possibilities to increase connectivity between India and Thailand, he added.

He also asked the delegation to explore the possibilities of working together on alternative technologies that replace single-use plastic.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.