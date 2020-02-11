The entire country is anticipating the final results of the Delhi elections, where Manoj Tiwari stood since the end of BJP for the post of Chief Minister. While currently Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal is leader, memes and jokes of a Modi Govt. They are already viral throughout the social media platform. In the midst of many, it is the self-proclaimed critic, the KRK tweet that is attracting attention.

KRK took its official Twitter address and compared Manoj Tiwari’s electoral candidacy with his past in Bigg Boss. When he denounced the elected BJP contestant, he questioned how a person who could not get an egg from Dolly Bindra in Bigg Boss could imagine taking away Arvind Kejriwal’s position in the capital.

KRK compares Manoj Tiwari who disputes the Delhi elections with snatching eggs from Dolly Bindra in Bigg Boss!

“Manoj Tiwari couldn’t snatch an egg from Dolly Bindra in the house of #BiggBoss, and did he dream of snatching Delhi from #Kejriwal? How? Mungeri Lal Ke Sapne! ”Wrote Kamaal R Khan.

Manoj Tiwari couldn’t snatch an egg from Dolly Bindra in the house of #BiggBoss and dreamed of snatching Delhi from #Kejriwal? How? Mungeri Lal Ke Sapne! 😁

– KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 11, 2020

But that is not! In another tweet, he continued beating Tiwari mercilessly and used some embarrassing words like “Aapka Juloos Nikal Diya”.

“Bhai Jaan @ManojTiwariMP Ye Kaya Huwa? Ye Toh Delhi Ki Public Ne Aapke Kapde Faadkar, Apka Juloos Nikal Diya Bhai! I hope you now stop the policy of Hindu Muslim hatred to deceive the public and work for the development and welfare of society. All the best for future elections! “

Bhai Jaan @ManojTiwariMP Ye Kaya Huwa? Ye Toh Delhi Ki Public Ne Aapke Kapde Faadkar, Apka Juloos Nikal Diya Bhai! I hope you now stop the policy of Hindu Muslim hatred to deceive the public and work for the development and welfare of society. All the best for future elections!

– KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Dolly Bindra is also going viral with her views on the last season of Bigg Boss 13. The actress who has been a famous contestant last season supports Sidharth Shukla, and has shared several times that she wants the Dil It was Dil Tak actor to take the trophy home.

Now #SidharthSukla and #ShehnaazGill trophy ke liyeh on stage #WeekendKaVaarWithSalman @BiggBoss # BB13 # BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/Xf9BLFgGpP

– Dolly D Bindra (@DollyBindra) February 9, 2020

