Photo: Getty Images

I was gone this week and didn’t have much time to keep up with news. I hear that a possible contagion situation is getting out of control, or is that just the news anchor’s default for a catastrophe shout about something completely manageable? Kristin Chenoweth sure seems to be concerned!

When she left LAX on Thursday afternoon, the former glee star singer told TMZ that she was “so scared because she has to sing and cannot get sick”. Neither do I, Kristin! In the video provided by TMZ, LAX looks calm – even peaceful! Hadn’t the madness hit Los Angelenos yet?

My flight home will start relatively soon from JFK and I wonder what the atmosphere at the terminal will look like: quarantine bays, singing mobs that require a functioning health system, hysteria, maybe even zombies? I am quite tired from this week and would like to be overwhelmed by the mass panic as the corona virus is slowly turning me into a senseless zombie chewing on unhappy tourists and the remains that remain behind the Dunkin Donuts counter. Isn’t that what corona virus does? I think I’m unclear. The news makes me prophesy an apocalyptic wasteland dominated by belligerent motorcycle gangs that endlessly crosses the destroyed, zombie cities of the former United States.

If I survive, I can at least look forward to seeing Kristin Chenoweth in this apocalyptic wasteland! She remembered bringing a mask to the airport. What reminds me … (TMZ)

It was discussed when I boarded my flight to NYC on Sunday Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Which was fine! As a member of the Bradifer press pool, I am used to my colleagues spiraling past these endlessly tortured 30-year-olds. A few days passed and I came out of Jezebel’s offices to send Us Weekly notifications of their meeting at the SAG Awards. A few more days passed, I roll around in bed and see that these tortured former lovers are still chained to the front pages of every tabloid in America. What gives!

Us Weekly, who is involved in SEO traffic, is still collecting Brad Pitt’s interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, in which he said he was “blissfully naive” regarding press attention because he closed Aniston Sunday’s eyes. Which is fine, I am willing to believe that he has not read anything. (Can extremely rich men read anyway?) But what I’m NOT going to represent is the claim that these two somehow have no idea what’s going on here.

This is awards season. These two are nominated for awards. And, unfortunately, there is nothing the gossip loves more than a story about award ceremonies – that makes writing SEO blogs easier! It also increases the hype around your respective projects (whatever it is Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper I am sure that their mutual surprise of seeing each other in the city has a certain authenticity, but maybe both were definitely spoken by their publicists. Here’s how this “supposed” conversation probably went: “(insert name), listen. We have some big projects planned. The buzz is increasing. Can you just smile (insert name) please? Please? I know I know you will never escape, but we really need that now, ok? Think about the house you looked at – that could pay off! Ok, great. You’re a star! You’ll be fine. “

I mean, that’s how I would deal with this conversation. Everyone has their own methods! (Us Weekly)

Fran Drescher loves her friend with advantages. (Page Six)

loves her friend with advantages. (Page Six) Meghan king Edmonds Ins not okay. (People)

Ins not okay. (People) Wendy Williams is good. (ET)

is good. (ET) Ray J and princess love are still married. (Hollywood life)

(TagsToTranslate) Coronavirus (T) Kristin Chenoweth (T) Jennifer Aniston (T) Brad Pitt (T) Bradifer (T) Megan King Edmonds (T) Wendy Williams (T) Fran Drescher (T) Jezebel