Kristin Cavallari reunites with The Hills Co-Stars in Nashville

The rest is still unwritten Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge!

A small reunion of The Hills took place in Nashville on Monday when Cavallari, Montag, and Patridge all gathered in the Uncommon James flagship store. And, according to what the unusual James mogul noted on Instagram, this reunion was captured by the Very Cavallari season 3 cameras. So you could say that we are very E! Be Xcited.

“WHEN THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI COLLECT!” the True Roots author teased on social media. “Today with these 2 beautiful ladies who will have an upcoming episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks! @Audrinapatridge @heidimontag”

As e! readers know for sure, the three seasoned reality stars played together at The Hills for the last two seasons of the (original) show. However, due to its Very Cavallari commitments, Cavallari did not join Montag and Patridge for the 2019 restart, titled The Hills: New Beginnings.

Nevertheless, Cavallari stayed close to her colleagues in Hills, who once joked about a crossover episode.

“Heidi and I joked about exchanging an episode for an episode. I’ll have to discuss it with E! And MTV,” Cavallari once told E! News at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018 in Las Vegas. “But yes, I am really excited for them. I can’t wait to see it.”

We are sure that Cavallari was very happy to have her old friends in Nashville, especially since this season has left her detailed from BFF Kelly Henderson.

“So excited to be in Nashville with @kristincavallari @audrinapatridge,” Montag added to the photo sharing site. “Make sure you watch the @verycavallari episode that we will soon be expecting! You will not want to miss it!”

Although the details regarding Montag and Patridge’s visit are currently unclear, the two MTV stars have recorded a night out alongside Cavallari. Not only did the trio enjoy some champagne, they also recorded some live music.

We will definitely catch this reunion when it is broadcast on Very Cavallari! Will you?

View a brand new episode from Very Cavallari Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!