Fans of The Hills can rejoice again!

MTV treated viewers to an explosion from last year when they were lurking lightly in The Hills: New Beginning and putting some of our favorite former TV stars behind our screens, including cast members OG Audrina Patridge at Heidi Montag.

Kristin Cavallari was one of the few to participate in the television reboot – but he and his aforementioned co-stars had a mini reunion of themselves when they all crossed paths in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday. We’re here for it!

It all came down to when Patridge and Montag stopped by Unusual James jewelry store, founded by Cavallari. Check out the sweet shot of all three women together (below):

Awww, nice! This pic feels super nostalgic and we are low-key to wonder if Lauren Conrad feels any kind of way about it. Do you know, ever since she made such a point to distance herself from the cast in recent years?

We all know LC and Heidi buried their friendship on the ground a long time ago. and nobody will ever forget about Lauren and Kristin’s long-standing feud. But how long does it take to see all of them standing side by side after so many hours have passed? Either way, it doesn’t matter because the trio already have a big plan to continue their camera reunion for all of us to see!

In the caption of her post, Kristin revealed to Audrina and Spencer PrattThe husband will be featured in the upcoming installment of his show. He wrote:

“WHEN THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE! Now with 2 beautiful women who will be in the upcoming stage of @verycavallari in a few weeks! @Audrinapatridge @heidimontag”

Cavallari is set to air in 2018 and follows the 33-year-old businessman as he juggles family, friends, his wedding Jay Cutler, and his growing personal business venture.

It’s unclear at this point what two former stars of The Hills will do when they make an appearance. It can be something along the lines of business communication together – a potential collaboration with Pratt Daddy crystal, perhaps?

Personally, we hope they are having tea over their time on the show, ha!

However, the sight of all three women together drew fans who defeated it!

“My 14-year-old self is screaming,” said an enthusiastic IG commentator. “All of you are amazing! All of you are still friends and look happy,” wrote another.

So, tell us, Perezcious readers! How do you feel about all this? Sound OFF your reactions in the comments (below).

