Kristen Wiig only learned about Cheetah for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Kristen Wiig recently revealed that she didn’t know much about Cheetah before she was approached for Wonder Woman 1984.

The summer season will be here before we know it and Warner Bros has already started marketing for Wonder Woman 1984 with an important place in Entertainment Weekly. In the magazine, the people behind Wonder Woman 1984 have given us some insights into their characters and how they work. Interestingly, Cheetah actress Kristen Wiig revealed how little she knew about her character before she was approved for the film.

In the film, Kristen Wiig plays Barbara Minerva, one of the characters who assumed the identity of Cheetah. The trailers for Wonder Woman 1984 still have to show Kristen Wiig in her last Cheetah form and instead seem to focus on the Pascwell Maxwell Lord. But even more surprising is that Kristen Wiig admitted to Entertainment Weekly that she didn’t know much about Cheetah before she was approved for the film:

“I didn’t know much about Cheetah. Before I even talked to Patty (Jenkins), there was an idea that maybe it was about being a villain for the movie, so I went online and looked at all the villains of Wonder Woman to try and figure out which, because I was so excited. And I was really happy to discover that it was her. “

“I have never really played anyone who walks into the room and owns it – especially when she starts so uncertain and self-lowering,” Wiig said. “We didn’t want to see Barbara in Cheetah and I didn’t want to see Kristen in Cheetah either.”

What do you think about Kristen Wiig’s comments? Are you surprised to hear that Kristen Wiig didn’t know much about Cheetah before she was approved for Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Wonder Woman 1984 is produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gal Gadot. Rebecca Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serve as executive producers.

Directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she wrote with David Callaham and a treatment she developed with Geoff Johns, Wonder Woman 1984-star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson and Robin Wright

Wonder Woman 1984 will be in the cinema on 4 June 2020. Stay up to date with the latest news about Wonder Woman by Gal Gatot, Cheenah by Kristen Wiig and the future of the DC Extended Universe!

Source: Weekly entertainment

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe