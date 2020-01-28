Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle speaks with newly acquired Dallas Mavericks striker Kristaps Porzingis (6) during training at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday, February 4, 2019. (Vernon Bryant / The Dallas Morning News)

Earlier it was announced that Kristaps Porzingis was considering returning after a knee injury on Tuesday. But now this information can be officially denied. Dallas fans are getting nervous, and some say that despite its great talent, this contract is one of the worst in this NBA franchise. Porzingis is prone to injury.

Here too, Kristaps Porzingis is questionable. He is very

It is unlikely that a game against Phoenix will be played on Tuesday because the left knee is injured

Restoration. Besides that, Porzingis has already missed 10 games before

Month due to knee pain. His fitness status is still unknown. What is clear

that it is doubtful for one or more matches. Dallas Mavericks because of

Luka Doncic’s great form is fifth in the Western Conference this season.

Kristaps Porzingis is rated as questionable when it comes to restoring the left knee. This is essentially load management, as Mavs is careful about returning from the ACL operation. Mavs that were played last night and back-to-backs will always be a question mark.

Brad Townsend, January 28, 2020

Kristaps Porzingis is vulnerable to injury and has had a terrible season with one of the worst contracts in the league, but not enough talk about it because he’s no longer a kink

Fredo, January 22, 2020

Kristaps Porzingis BODY the Clippers on his return from injury tonight.

4-17 FG (23%)

1-8 3FG (12%)

2 sales

5 fouls

L

Julian, January 22, 2020

Kristaps Porzingis (born August 2, 1995 in Latvia) is a professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is one of the largest active players in the NBA. It is 2.21 m tall and plays both the power forward and the center position.