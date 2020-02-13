Kristaps Porzingis expects the connection to Luka Doncic to only get better

Photo: SkySports

The Dallas Mavericks took their 33rd win of the season by defeating the Sacramento Kings 130-111. Both Mavs stars shone brightly in the game – Luka Doncic had 33 points while Kristaps Porzingis added 27.

According to the KP, the connection between him and Luka is getting better on the court, as Doncic Porzingis finds himself in positions where he feels comfortable. The Latvian striker expects it will only get better if the two get used to playing together, said Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News:

“We looked good out there tonight. Luka did a great job telling me where I want the ball. He also gets used to playing with me. He really starts to find me in the places where I feel comfortable, in this middle class area. These things are starting to click. I think if we keep working together and playing, it will get better and better. “

