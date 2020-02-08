Kristaps Porzing is out for Mavericks on Saturday due to injury management (broken nose)

Kevin Jairaj-VS Sport TODAY

The Dallas Mavericks don’t have Kristaps Porzingis in the line-up in Charlotte on Saturday-evening, because he will be out of injuries due to injury he suffered this week.

Tim MacMahon from ESPN shared the news via the NBA injury report:

Mavs C / PF Kristaps Porzingis does not play in Charlotte on Saturday night, according to the injury report of the NBA. He is out due to injury management on the second night of a back-to-back.

– Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) 8 February 2020

Porzingis played 21 minutes on Thursday-evening when the Mavericks were heartbreakingly lost from the Washington Wizards. He scored 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting, adding nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

His absence Saturday night means that the Mavericks have to get a lot out of their reserves, with Luka Doncic also staying out of the line-up because of his sprained ankle.