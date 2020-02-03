Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, who is very involved in politics, is gradually returning to cinema and acting. Even while completing the Telugu version of the protagonist of Amitabh Bachchan Hindi Pink, Pawan is silent in his next adventure that begins to shoot from February 4, directed by the prolific Krish Jagarlamudi, whose last historical Manikarnika made the director get into a great battle with his protagonist Kangana Ranaut.

Krish, director of Manikarnika, will make a costume drama with Pawan Kalyan

It seems that Krish is not deterred by the “historical” dispute. His new movie with Pawan Kalyan is again a story. An informed source says: “It’s a fancy costume drama where Pawan Kalyan will play a 17th-century real-life warrior. The film will have special effects and stunts never seen before. It is being done at the scale of Baahubali with a budget that matches that of Baahubali. Krish is as capable of putting together an epic costume drama as S S Rajamouli. “

The untitled film will be produced by the well-known producer A R Ratnam, which has produced countless blockbusters in Tamil and Telugu, including the Indians and Shankar Nayak. Apparently, Pawan has decided to keep the project secret until he completes Pink’s Telugu version. “Pawan will decide when to make his film projects public. He doesn’t want to face between his political and cinematographic commitments. “

