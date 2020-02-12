Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado still exchanging a possibility?

Jon Durr-USA Sport TODAY

While the rumor factory in MLB has become silent with the closing of the spring training, the potential for another blockbuster remains a possibility. According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies have not completely rejected a Nolan Arenado for Kris Bryant swap.

The two sides discussed the exchange of their star third baseman earlier this season. However, some factors still make a deal a bull’s-eye, given Chicago’s desire to reduce its payroll, according to The Athletic.

Bryant only owes $ 18.6 million for the coming season and is eligible for arbitration for the last time next season. Arenado owes $ 35 million annually over the next five seasons, so the Rockies should probably send cash to Chicago as part of the deal.

Arenado signed an eight-year extension in 2019, $ 260 million with the Rockies. However, the relationship between the organization and its star is deteriorating. Even if the Rockies find a deal for their star third baseman, he has a no-trade clause to block the trade and a player opt-out after the 2021 season.

From a talent perspective, both players offer MVP caliber talent. Bryant won the NL MVP Award in 2016 and beat 31 homers with a .903 OPS last season. In the meantime, Arenado has won seven consecutive Gold Glove Awards and won 41 home runs with a .962 OPS in 2019.

Reportedly, the Rockies still consider it very unlikely that they will relocate Arenado for the trade deadline. However, if the situation changes, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals can pursue both star third baseman if there is no outright swap.