Kris Boyson Says He Is 'Damn' After Having Relationship With Katie Price

Kris Boyson published an extensive post on social media on Sunday evening.

The 29-year-old personal trainer, who had a turbulent relationship with Katie Price, 41, made a joke of success as he continues to improve his heart after they split up in late 2019.

He wrote on the social media page: “Success is like pregnancy, everyone congratulates, but nobody knows how many times you have been fucked!”

Kris illustrated the post with a snapshot of himself in a turtleneck and a khaki blazer in combination with jeans.

His followers sent him messages of support in the comments.

“Too good for Katie, she really has to grow up !!” wrote an admirer.

Kris had a tumultuous relationship with Katie Price

“Wow, that’s a statement,” and “brutal,” commented others.

Kris and Katie broke up late last year after the mother of five admitted that she had cheated.

It followed the scandal that broke out in October when Katie made headlines for getting involved in Turkey with contractor Charles Drury.

The glamor model was recently declared bankrupt and as a result has lost her £ 2m West Sussex mansion.

She has made several public appearances across the country to earn extra money – but this new salary for her reality show will surely give her a boost.

The former glamor model was declared bankrupt last year

Quest Red has signed up for a fourth series of My Crazy Life, which accompanies her and her turbulent love life with her on / off friend Kris.

Katie, allegedly once valued at £ 45 million, was declared bankrupt before the High Court last month after failing to pay the £ 800,000 debt she was told.

